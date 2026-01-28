Brinker International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $128.5 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $118.5 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.452 billion from $1.358 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.5 Mln. vs. $118.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.86 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.452 Bln vs. $1.358 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “We are raising our guidance to reflect a stronger sales and profit outlook for Chili's through the end of the fiscal year. This upward revision includes the negative impact from closures and reduced operating hours caused by Winter Storm Fern- which includes approximately $20.0 million in reduced revenues and a decrease of $0.15 in Net income per diluted share, excluding special items, non-GAAP, as of January 27, 2026.”

For the full year, Brinker now expects adjusted income of $10.45 to $10.85 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of $9.90 to $10.50 per share and analysts’ view of $10.44 per share.

Full-year revenue is projected to be $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion, up from the prior outlook of $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion, and Street view of $5.75 billion.

EAT was up by 4.28% at $163.88 in the pre-market trade on the NYSE.