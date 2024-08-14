|
14.08.2024 12:56:56
Brinker International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $57.3 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $54.2 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.4 million or $1.61 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.208 billion from $1.075 billion last year.
Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $57.3 Mln. vs. $54.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.208 Bln vs. $1.075 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brinker International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.08.24
|Ausblick: Brinker International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Brinker International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: Brinker International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brinker International Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brinker International Inc.
|57,50
|-10,16%