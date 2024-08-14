Brinker International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $57.3 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $54.2 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.4 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.208 billion from $1.075 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57.3 Mln. vs. $54.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.208 Bln vs. $1.075 Bln last year.