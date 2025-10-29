Brinker International Aktie
WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004
|
29.10.2025 12:07:20
Brinker International Reiterates FY26 Outlook; Shares Tumble 9% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) reiterates its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.50 per share on total revenues between $5.60 billion and $5.70 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.39 per share on revenues of $5.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
