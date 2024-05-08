Brink's Maintains FY24 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) maintained its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations attributable to Brink's in the range of $7.30 to $8.00 per share on revenues between $5.075 billion and $5.225 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.62 per share on revenues of $5.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, net income from continuing operations soared to $49 million or $1.09 per share from $14 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.52 per share, compared to $1.27 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues increased 12 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.22 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

