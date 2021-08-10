Bristol Farms Santa Barbara Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Delectable Foodie Events

CARSON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Farms Santa Barbara is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of weekend events designed to thank the community with special offerings throughout the month of August. The specialty gourmet grocer, known for its local and artisanal products, will host three food events, including celebrating its anniversary on August 21.

"We look forward to celebrating our first year in Santa Barbara in a way that will continue to keep our guests and community safe," said Adam Caldecott, CEO of Bristol Farms. "Our mission to bring people together around good food and a shared passion for local, artisanal offerings has made Bristol Farms La Cumbre very special to us. The weekend events throughout August will highlight the best Bristol Farms has to offer with incredible discounted prices and some surprises. The support we've received from the community over the past year has been incredible and this is our way of saying thank you."

Weekend events include:

Butcher's Bonanza , August 14 & 15: A showcase of the highest quality meat from Bristol Farms longstanding relationships with multi-generational ranches. Guests will save up to 40 percent on USDA Prime and Choice beef, select meats, and poultry. Butchers will be on hand to expertly cut, season, and package your primal cut purchases.

, & 15: A showcase of the highest quality meat from Bristol Farms longstanding relationships with multi-generational ranches. Guests will save up to 40 percent on USDA Prime and Choice beef, select meats, and poultry. Butchers will be on hand to expertly cut, season, and package your primal cut purchases. BF Heart SB , August 21 from 10am-4pm : The anniversary celebration will feature special pricing throughout the store, plus the chance to win BF gift cards ranging from $50 to $1000 .

, from : The anniversary celebration will feature special pricing throughout the store, plus the chance to win BF gift cards ranging from to . Hatch It While You Can, August 28 from 8am-2pm : Unlike other varieties, New Mexico Hatch Chiles are only available for six weeks each year during the months of August and September. Bristol Farms will host a live roasting for guests who purchase a case of these special chiles, and feature Hatch-inspired dishes throughout the store.

For store hours and more information, please visit www.bristolfarms.com/BFHeartSB.

About Bristol Farms

Bristol Farms is a high service, premium food retailer with a strong emphasis on premium and organic produce, full-service premium meat and seafood counters, fresh bakery, artisanal cheeses, large assortment of ready to eat meals, catering, premium wines, spirits, and craft beers, and a vibrant floral department. Offerings are curated to encourage discovery of new flavors and new brands, while also providing traditional grocery essentials in a beautiful environment. The focus on customer service is reflected in their highly trained team members, apprenticeship programs, and internal education support for career advancement. For nearly forty years, Bristol Farms has been recognized for providing a shopping experience unlike any other in Southern California.

The retailer has fourteen locations that include, Woodland Hills/Calabasas, Santa Monica, West Hollywood/Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Pasadena, Rolling Hills, Newport Beach, Manhattan Beach, Palm Desert, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Westchester, Westwood, and Yorba Linda. For more information on Bristol Farms, visit their website, or follow them on Instagram.

