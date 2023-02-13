BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND WEATHER GUARD PARTNER FOR 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES ENTITLEMENT FOR APRIL DIRT RACE

WEATHER GUARD® also becomes the Official Truck Tool Box of Bristol Motor Speedway as well as the Official WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew for BMS and eight additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a multi-tiered partnership, WEATHER GUARD®, an industry leader in heavy-duty equipment for work trucks and vans, has been named the title sponsor of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway in April and the Official Truck Tool Box for Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by speedway officials.

In the entitlement portion of the partnership, The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt is scheduled to take the green flag at 8 p.m. on April 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway and will air live on FS1 and MRN Radio. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season race is the circuit's only race on a dirt surface during the season. In addition to official naming rights, WEATHER GUARD® also will receive premium signage displays, feature activations in the Fan Midway, hospitality privileges and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.

In the Official designation, WEATHER GUARD® was named the Official Truck Tool Box of Bristol Motor Speedway. Per the agreement, a designated group of BMS owned vehicles will be equipped with WEATHER GUARD® truck tool boxes. The WEATHER GUARD® truck tool boxes attach to the vehicles and are perfect for carrying tools and gear and keeping all of the contents safe from the elements.

"We are thrilled to welcome WEATHER GUARD® into the Bristol Motor Speedway family of sponsors as the entitlement for the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt during our April NASCAR weekend as well as the Official Truck Tool Box of Bristol Motor Speedway," said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. "It's always exciting to bring a new partner into the fold, especially one like WEATHER GUARD® who is a trusted American brand that makes such a significant impact throughout the world with its signature products. I know our fleet of BMS work vehicles will greatly benefit from the WEATHER GUARD® tool boxes."

In addition to the Truck Series race entitlement and Official Truck Tool Box sponsorship at BMS, WEATHER GUARD® also will become the Official WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew for BMS and eight additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

As part of the expanded Speedway Motorsports Official partnership, WEATHER GUARD® will receive signage, activation, hospitality and marketing opportunities at those premier entertainment venues during their NASCAR Cup Series race weekends. As the Official WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew, WEATHER GUARD® creates truck and van organization systems that offer safety and security by providing superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. These hardworking men and women ensure continued safe operations at Speedway Motorsports tracks.

"We are thrilled to not only provide WEATHER GUARD® with an amazing platform at Bristol Motor Speedway through the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entitlement in April and the Official Truck Tool Box partnership, but also through an additional Official Work Crew sponsorship at other Speedway Motorsports facilities," said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. "Through the Official Work Crew partnership we will be able to provide unique opportunities for WEATHER GUARD® to showcase their unique safety products to potential customers in markets from coast-to-coast."

This multi-year sponsorship is the first for WEATHER GUARD® with Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports.

"This new partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports aligns perfectly with the WEATHER GUARD® brand and the focus on our product solutions for trucks and vans," said Stacy Gardella, head of global marketing technology and operations at WernerCo Professional Brands. "In addition, the new WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew gives us the opportunity to celebrate all of the hardworking men and women who use WEATHER GUARD® products to tackle their demanding jobs every day."

The Bristol race weekend also will feature action in the NASCAR Cup Series with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will be preceded on Saturday by Bush's Beans Qualifying. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush's Beans Practice Day.

To purchase tickets for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt or any of the events during Food City Dirt Race weekend, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About WEATHER GUARD®

WEATHER GUARD®, a WernerCo brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD® organizes trucks and vans for greater productivity and provides tools and valuable superior protection against break-ins and weather. WEATHER GUARD® products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and in 2021 began converting to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world's largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world's greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States.

