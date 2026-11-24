Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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24.11.2026 04:21:37
Bristol Myers (BMY) Squibb Names Kevin Dillion As Next CFO In Planned Leadership Transition
(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that Chief Financial Officer David Elkins will step down from his role effective March 1, 2027, as part of a planned leadership transition.
The company said Kevin Dilon, currently Senior Vice President of Head of Corporate Finance and Business Operations, will succeed Elkins as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Leadership Transition Planned for 2027
Elkins will remain with Bristol Myers Squibb through March 2027 to help ensure a smooth transition before leaving the company to pursue an opportunity outside the pharmaceutical industry.
Dillon joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2021, and currently oversees corporate finance, strategic finance, operational planning and treasury functions. Prior to joining the company, he held finance, treasury and business development positions at Pfizer.
2026 Guidance Reaffirmed
Alongside the leadership announcement Bristol Myers Squibb reaffirmed all components of its full-year 2026 financial guidance, which it most recently confirmed during its third-quarter earnings call in October.
The company said the succession plan reflects its ongoing focus on leadership continuity while continuing to execute its long-term business strategy.
BMY has traded between $47.58 and $68.64 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $59.84, up 1.77%.
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