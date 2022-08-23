Bristol Myers: Health Canada Approves OPDIVO Plus Platinum-doublet Chemotherapy

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada reported Health Canada's approval of OPDIVO 360 mg in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy every three weeks for three cycles for adult patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the neoadjuvant setting. The Health Canada NOC was based on CheckMate-816, a phase 3, randomized, open label trial. The company noted that this is the first and-only immunotherapy-based treatment for use before surgery for non-small cell lung cancer in Canada

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

