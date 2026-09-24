Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie

Bristol-Myers Squibb für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083

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24.09.2026 13:36:01

Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Both Face Challenges Ahead: Which Healthcare Stock Looks More Resilient Now?

Choosing between two healthcare titans often comes down to a choice between specialized growth and diversified stability. Investors are currently weighing Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to see which fits better.

Bristol Myers Squibb operates as a focused biopharmaceutical company targeting high-impact areas like oncology and cardiology. In contrast, Johnson & Johnson is a global conglomerate that pairs a massive pharmaceutical division with a world-class medical device business, offering a broader reach across the entire healthcare landscape.

In its latest annual report, filed for the 2025 fiscal year, Bristol Myers Squibb detailed its focus on discovering and delivering innovative medicines for serious diseases. The company is a prominent player among pharmaceutical stocks, focusing heavily on oncology, hematology, and cardiovascular health. It distributes products primarily through wholesalers and specialty pharmacies, while recently expanding into direct-to-patient offerings to streamline how patients access critical treatments.

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