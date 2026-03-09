Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Phase 3 Results For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Monday positive interim Phase 3 results from the SUCCESSOR-2 study (NCT05552976).

In the trial, oral mezigdomide in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (MeziKd) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone (Kd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The safety findings were consistent with the known profile of mezigdomide and the combination regimen. Patients will continue to be followed for survival and safety.

SUCCESSOR-2 (NCT05552976) is an inferential, seamless Phase 2/3, multicenter, randomized, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of mezigdomide in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (MeziKd) versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 portion is progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), time to progression (TTP), time to next treatment (TTNT), minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity, and health-related quality of life (HR-QoL).