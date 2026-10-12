Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Data From RYZ101 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced positive topline results from the planned interim analysis of the ACTION-1 trial, evaluating RYZ101 versus the investigator's choice of standard of care in patients with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Conducted by the company's subsidiary RayzeBio, Inc., the study met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival by blinded independent central review. Safety results were also consistent with the known RYZ101 safety profile.

Earlier, the FDA granted RYZ101 Orphan Drug Designation based on the significant unmet need facing patients with this disease.

The designation, along with the latest data, supports RayzeBio's continued development efforts and plans to engage with the FDA to discuss next steps toward a regulatory submission.

The company added that individuals currently enrolled will continue to receive care consistent with the study protocol, and participants will be followed for overall survival.

In pre-market hours, BMY was trading at $61.28, up 3.57 percent on the NYSE.