(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced topline results from two Phase 3 trials - POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu, also known as deucravacitinib, in adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus.

The POETYK SLE-1 trial met the primary endpoint. Also, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Sotyktu achieved a Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index-4 at Week 52 compared with placebo. However, responses for all other key secondary endpoints were numerically greater for Sotyktu but were not statistically significant.

Meanwhile, the POETYK SLE-2 trial did not meet the primary endpoint due to a higher placebo response, as seen in the SLE-1 trial. However, numerical improvements were observed for Sotyktu compared with placebo across all key secondary endpoints in POETYK SLE-2.

Looking ahead, the company plans to complete a comprehensive evaluation of the SLE clinical trial data, including data from both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, and engage with health authorities.

In addition to this, the company is also evaluating Sotyktu in the ongoing Phase 3 POETYK clinical trial in Sjögren's disease, with results expected in 2027.

In pre-market hours, BMY was trading at $62.65, up 0.99 percent on the NYSE.