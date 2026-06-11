Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
|
11.06.2026 20:02:00
Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Raise Streak is 18 Years. Here's 1 Number That Says the Streak Will Continue.
Among healthcare stocks, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has built a solid track record of dividend growth. The pharmaceutical company has increased its quarterly dividends during each of the past 18 years.The company faces patent expirations for Eliquis and other flagship drugs, raising concerns that it can maintain (let alone grow) the dividend. Resolving the company's "patent cliff" remains a work in progress, but there is one important number that offers reassurances about this blue chip dividend stock's growth prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!