|
02.02.2023 13:29:07
Bristol-Myers Squibb Guides FY23 Adj. EPS In Line; Q4 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.03 to $4.33 per share and adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.25 per share on worldwide total revenue growth of about 2 percent.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.0 per share on revenues growth of 2.7 percent to $47.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $2.02 billion or $0.95 per share, down from $2.37 billion or $1.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter was $1.82, compared to last year's $1.84.
Total revenues for the quarter declined 5 percent to $11.41 billion from $11.99 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share on revenues of $11.20 billion for the quarter.
U.S. revenues increased 5 percent to $7.9 billion, while international revenues decreased 22 percent to $3.5 billion from last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: Bristol-Myers Squibb gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.23
|How Will Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Trend Post Q4 Results? (Forbes)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Bristol-Myers Squibb legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|67,09
|1,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.