Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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01.08.2026 13:15:00
Bristol Myers Squibb Isn't Nearly as Cheap as It Looks -- Here's the 1 Thing That Could Change That
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) looks attractive from a value perspective. For example, its dividend yield is a lofty 4% compared to the S&P 500 index's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 1% and the pharmaceutical sector's average of around 1.5%. From a more traditional perspective, Bristol Myers Squibb's 17.5x price-to-earnings ratio is well below the industry average of 25x. Here's why it may not be as cheap as it looks and what needs to happen to change that.There is nothing particularly unusual happening with Bristol Myers Squibb's business. That is important to highlight because the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, research-driven, and has a unique patent situation that materially complicates things even for the largest drug makers. The issue is that the patent protections for new drugs are time-limited, but research and development outcomes are unpredictable.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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