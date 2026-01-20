Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
20.01.2026 13:32:55
Bristol Myers Squibb Partners With Microsoft On AI Lung Cancer Detection
(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to accelerate the early detection of lung cancer through the deployment of AI-powered radiology tools across U.S. healthcare systems.
Under the collaboration, U.S. FDA-cleared radiology AI tools will be deployed through Microsoft's Precision Imaging Network to analyze X-ray and CT images.
The tools are designed to help radiologists detect lung nodules earlier and reduce clinical workload.
The tools will help track patients with lung findings and ensure timely follow-up and treatment.
The companies said the initiative aims to improve follow-up and care, especially for medically underserved populations with higher lung cancer death rates and lower screening levels.
Microsoft said the partnership leverages its widely deployed AI radiology platform to help clinicians identify potential cancer cases earlier and guide patients to appropriate care.
In the pre-market trading, Microsoft is 1.36% lesser at $453.61 on the Nasdaq.
In the pre-market trading, Bristol Myers Squibb is 0.45% lesser at $55.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.
