|
16.05.2022 13:23:58
Bristol Myers Squibb: Phase 3 CheckMate -901 Trial Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said the phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial, comparing Opdivo plus Yervoy to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 1% at final analysis. An independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial continue to assess other primary and secondary endpoints, the company stated.
The company noted that the CheckMate -901 primary study and sub-study are ongoing, and it will report results for these additional components of the study when available.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!