Bristol Myers Squibb Proved in Q3 Why Its Diverse Portfolio Makes It a Solid Investment

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. It has faced adversity throughout the years, but it still managed to continually find ways to grow and diversify its business.The current adversity comes from investors worrying about its top-selling drug Revlimid and other products losing market share. But Bristol Myers' recent quarterly results demonstrate exactly why investors shouldn't be overly concerned about the business.Bristol Myers' cancer drug Revlimid has been one of its key assets over the years. But with a loss in patent protection and rising competition, its sales have been falling. In the company's third-quarter earnings report, Revlimid's sales totaled $1.4 billion which represented a 41% year-over-year drop.