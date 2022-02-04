04.02.2022 13:19:26

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.37 to $3.67 per share and adjusted earnings of $7.65 to $7.95 per share on worldwide revenues of approximately $47 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.86 per share on revenues growth of 1.6 percent to $47.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bristol Myers Squibb is also reaffirming its previously communicated 2020-2025 long-term targets of low- to mid-single digit revenue CAGR and low double-digit revenue CAGR for its Continuing Business at constant exchange rates.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $2.4 billion or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 billion or $4.45 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter was $1.83, compared to last year's $1.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb posted quarterly revenues of $11.99 billion, an increase of 8 percent from the same period a year ago.

Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $12.04 billion for the quarter.

U.S. revenues increased 11 percent to $7.5 billion and international revenues increased 4 percent to $4.5 billion from last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.mehr Nachrichten