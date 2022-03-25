|
25.03.2022 06:43:52
Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche Collaborate To Advance Personalised Healthcare
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has entered into a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to support the advancement of two assays for use in clinical trials. In the first project, Roche Digital Pathology is creating an AI-based image analysis algorithm to aid pathologists in interpreting the on-market VENTANA PD-L1 Assay. Bristol Myers Squibb will use this algorithm to generate biomarker data from clinical trial samples.
In the second project, Roche will leverage its Open Environment collaboration with PathAI to integrate a PathAI-developed algorithm for CD8 biomarker analysis into the NAVIFY Digital Pathology workflow software. The AI-powered algorithm will be used by Bristol Myers Squibb to analyse clinical trial samples that have been stained with Roche's CD8 assay and generate spatial biomarker data.
