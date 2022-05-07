|
07.05.2022 17:07:00
Bristol-Myers Squibb Snags Another Approval for This Mega-Blockbuster Drug
Last month, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) third-best-selling drug, Opdivo, in conjunction with chemotherapy, was given the nod by the European Commission (EC) to treat patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. What led the EC to give the green light to the Opdivo-chemotherapy pairing? And how much of a revenue lift could this provide to this major pharma stock? Let's dive into the data from the combo's phase 3 clinical trial results and the European Union esophageal cancer market to find an answer.Esophageal cancer is a form of cancer that originates in the esophagus, which is a tube that stretches from the throat to the stomach. Symptoms of esophageal cancer can include unintentional weight loss, difficulty swallowing, coughing, and chest pain. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
