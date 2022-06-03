|
03.06.2022 17:46:12
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Turning Point Therapeutics for USD 4.1 billion in cash
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
HBM Healthcare Investments today announces that its portfolio company Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at USD 4.1 billion. The acquisition price of USD 76.-- per share represents a premium of approximately 122 percent to the closing share price on 2 June 2022. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter 2022.
HBM Healthcare Investments is a shareholder of Turning Point Therapeutics since 2018, when the company was still privately held. As of today, HBM Healthcare Investments holds around 0.871 million shares in Turning Point Therapeutis with a total value of USD 66 million based on the acquisition price. The takeover of Turning Point Therapeutics follows the successful M&A transactions of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer in May), Sierra Oncology (acquired by GSK in April) and Zogenix (acquired by UCB in January) from the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments this year.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The companys lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1368607
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1368607 03.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.22
|Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Turning Point Therapeutics for USD 4.1 billion in cash (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Bristol Myers Squibb erwirbt HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Turning Point Therapeutics für USD 4.1 Milliarden in bar (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Key Figures 31.05.2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2021/2022 und Einladung zur Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Key Figures 15.05.2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Pfizer übernimmt HBM-Portfoliogesellschaft Biohaven Pharmaceuticals für USD 11.6 Milliarden (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Pfizer to acquire HBM portfolio company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in USD 11.6 billion deal (EQS Group)