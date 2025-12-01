Bristol Myers Squibb Unveils Positive Trial Data In Hematology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced Monday positive and promising data from the trials in Hematology pipeline, comprising Iberdomide, Golcadomide, BCL6 Degrader, as well as Breyanzi.

The company announced the presentation of more than 95 data disclosures, including 27 oral presentations, across company-sponsored studies and external collaborations at the 67th American Society of Hematology or ASH Annual Meeting.

According to the firm, the data from the targeted protein degradation and cell therapy research platforms, as well as other hematology programs, will highlight development across key disease areas including multiple myeloma, lymphomas and myeloid diseases.

In the major presentations, the company announced that oral CELMoD agent Iberdomide maintenance after autologous stem-cell transplantation in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma or NDMM continues to show benefit. Iberdomide in Monotherapy and Combo trials show deep and sustained responses in NDMM.

The company noted that Phase 1b/2a new data reinforce the potential of iberdomide + daratumumab + dexamethasone in transplant-deferred or ineligible NDMM, with strong efficacy, safety, PK outcomes and sustained minimal residual disease or MRD negativity.

Further, first-in-class lymphoma CELMoD agent, golcadomide, delivers durable responses in combinations across aggressive and indolent lymphomas.

The two-year follow-up confirms continued efficacy of first-in-class lymphoma CELMoD agent golcadomide + R-CHOP in previously untreated aggressive B-cell lymphoma, with high complete response rates.

The company added that extended follow-up of golcadomide with or without rituximab shows promising activity in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse-large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The company also revealed that the first-in-class BCL6 ligand-directed degrader demonstrates promising efficacy and tolerability in relapsed/refractory NHL; and long-term Breyanzi data confirm durable benefit and high survival rates in LBCL and FL.

Cristian Massacesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, "Our goal is to deliver transformative medicines to help patients living with hematologic diseases and I am proud of the rich research we are showcasing at ASH this year. Specifically, the data we will present from our targeted protein degradation research platform, with multiple drugs such as iberdomide, mezigdomide, golcadomide and BCL6 LDD, may redefine the treatment paradigm for many blood cancers. In addition, new liso-cel data support long-lasting benefit to patients, while novel cell therapy pipeline assets expand our effort across diseases."

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $49.25, up 0.13%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com