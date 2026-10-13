Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
|
13.10.2026 22:52:02
Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Healthcare investors often face a choice between steady value and high-octane growth. Choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) requires weighing current income against future potential.
Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on specialized medicines for cancer and heart disease, often appealing to value-oriented investors. Eli Lilly & Co. has recently transformed into a growth powerhouse through its leadership in weight-loss and metabolic health. Comparing these two giants helps clarify which path aligns better with your financial goals.
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and delivering medicines for serious conditions, particularly in oncology and immunology. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, distributors, and specialty pharmacies across major global markets including the United States, Europe, and Japan. A December 2025 agreement with the U.S. government regarding drug pricing and supply has already begun to impact its strategy for key medications like Eliquis.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
08.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So steht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie stabil: Zepbound schneidet bei Gewichtsreduzierung besser ab als Wegovy (Dow Jones)
|
29.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|50,57
|-2,07%
|Eli Lilly
|1 039,20
|-2,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.