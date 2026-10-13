Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Healthcare investors often face a choice between steady value and high-octane growth. Choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) requires weighing current income against future potential.

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on specialized medicines for cancer and heart disease, often appealing to value-oriented investors. Eli Lilly & Co. has recently transformed into a growth powerhouse through its leadership in weight-loss and metabolic health. Comparing these two giants helps clarify which path aligns better with your financial goals.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and delivering medicines for serious conditions, particularly in oncology and immunology. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, distributors, and specialty pharmacies across major global markets including the United States, Europe, and Japan. A December 2025 agreement with the U.S. government regarding drug pricing and supply has already begun to impact its strategy for key medications like Eliquis.

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