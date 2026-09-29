Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Eli Lilly and: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) represent two different paths in the healthcare market. Choosing between a deep-value dividend payer and a high-growth pharmaceutical juggernaut is the ultimate dilemma for investors today.

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on established blockbusters in oncology and hematology while managing a maturing drug portfolio through strategic acquisitions. Eli Lilly and has recently dominated headlines with its breakthroughs in metabolic treatments for weight loss and diabetes. Both operate in the same sector, but their financial profiles suggest very different roles for your portfolio.

Bristol Myers Squibb operates as a global biopharmaceutical leader, delivering treatments for serious diseases across oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular health. It generates revenue by selling to wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and government agencies, with a heavy reliance on blockbusters like Eliquis and Opdivo. The company recently ended a manufacturing partnership for its Breyanzi platform, showing the difficulty of scaling complex cell therapies in a competitive market. This shift highlights a focus on internal capabilities to manage its most advanced therapeutic lines.

Continue reading