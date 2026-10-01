Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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01.10.2026 20:55:02
Bristol-Myers Squibb vs. Johnson & Johnson: Comparing Quarterly Revenue Scale
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) operates as a global biopharmaceutical entity that researches, develops, and commercializes a worldwide medicinal portfolio spanning therapeutic areas like hematology, oncology, and cardiovascular health, offering pharmaceutical products such as Revlimid and Eliquis.
It received accelerated regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Zenbexus combination therapy for adult patients with multiple myeloma in August 2026, and it selected Houston for a new $2.3 billion multi-modal manufacturing campus designed to increase its production capacity for next-generation medicines.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) functions as a broad healthcare holding company that engages in the research, development, manufacture, and global sale of products primarily through its dedicated innovative medicine and medical technology segments.
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