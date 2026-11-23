Choosing between two healthcare leaders requires a close look at their evolving drug portfolios and financial foundations. You must decide whether Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offers the better path for long-term growth.

Both companies operate within the pharmaceutical stocks category, yet they serve different niches. Bristol Myers Squibb focuses heavily on biopharmaceuticals for serious diseases, while Johnson & Johnson offers a mix of medicines and surgical devices. These businesses are often compared due to their massive scale and importance to global healthcare infrastructure.

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on discovering and developing medicines for oncology, hematology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular diseases. The company distributes its products to wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and government agencies. It recently expanded its reach with direct-to-patient offerings for several drugs, providing roughly 80% discounts to cash-paying patients. Additionally, a December 2025 agreement with the U.S. government involves providing Eliquis to the Medicaid program for free and donating ingredients to the national reserve.

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