Investors often debate between established income producers and high-growth innovators. Choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) requires balancing deep value against the massive potential of weight-loss drugs.

Bristol Myers Squibb maintains a massive footprint in oncology and hematology, while Novo Nordisk has become a household name due to its dominance in the obesity and diabetes markets. Comparing these two reveals a classic trade-off between a diversified pharmaceutical giant and a specialized leader riding a generational healthcare trend.

Bristol Myers Squibb discovers and delivers treatments for oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. Among pharmaceutical stocks, the company stands out for its extensive network of collaborations with partners like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), and Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK). Most sales go through wholesalers and distributors, with its three largest U.S. wholesalers accounting for a substantial portion of global gross revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, making these distribution relationships vital to its success.

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