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WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

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28.09.2026 00:00:01

Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are heading in opposite directions this year. Bristol Myers Squibb raised its 2026 revenue outlook in July, while Novo Nordisk expects its sales to be flat at best.

Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on oncology, hematology, and neuroscience, while Novo Nordisk is a leader in diabetes and obesity care. The stocks have followed their outlooks, with Bristol Myers Squibb shares up more than 35% over the past year and Novo Nordisk's down more than 30%.

Bristol Myers Squibb discovers and sells prescription medicines for serious diseases, and its customers include large U.S. wholesalers. It's also adding direct-to-patient offerings, and in December 2025, it reached an agreement with the U.S. government that includes providing Eliquis free to the Medicaid program starting Jan. 1, 2026.

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