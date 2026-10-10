Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh the stability of established giants against the high-octane growth of market leaders. Choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) requires balancing valuation against expansion potential in 2026.

Bristol Myers Squibb operates as a diversified biopharmaceutical powerhouse with a deep portfolio in cancer and blood disorders. Conversely, Novo Nordisk has become a household name through its dominance in the obesity and diabetes markets. Both companies are navigating shifting regulatory landscapes, making a data-driven comparison essential for healthcare investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb discovers and delivers medicines for serious diseases, primarily focusing on oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. It markets these products to wholesalers, distributors, and specialty pharmacies. Major products like Eliquis and Opdivo drive significant revenue, though the company recently terminated a manufacturing agreement with Cellares in August 2026. This strategy prioritizes maintaining leadership in high-demand therapeutic areas.

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