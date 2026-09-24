Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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24.09.2026 13:56:09
Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Healthcare investors often weigh the dividends and pipelines of industry titans. Are you looking for the steady cash flows of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) or the ambitious transformation currently underway at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)?
These two drugmakers are often compared because they both face upcoming patent expirations on blockbuster medications. While one focuses on refining its core strengths in specialized oncology and immunology, the other is using a massive cash pile from the pandemic era to buy its way into new high-growth therapeutic areas.
Bristol-Myers Squibb develops innovative treatments for serious diseases, primarily focusing on oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. In its latest annual report, filed with the SEC, the company emphasized its leadership in cancer therapy. It maintains global strategic alliances with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for various products. Recently, the company ended its manufacturing partnership with Cellares to streamline production. It reaches patients through direct sales channels and partnerships with global distributors.
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Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.09.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.26
|Pfizer Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|53,87
|-0,06%
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|11 300,00
|0,98%
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,94
|-0,06%
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