Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Healthcare investors often weigh the dividends and pipelines of industry titans. Are you looking for the steady cash flows of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) or the ambitious transformation currently underway at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)?

These two drugmakers are often compared because they both face upcoming patent expirations on blockbuster medications. While one focuses on refining its core strengths in specialized oncology and immunology, the other is using a massive cash pile from the pandemic era to buy its way into new high-growth therapeutic areas.

Bristol-Myers Squibb develops innovative treatments for serious diseases, primarily focusing on oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. In its latest annual report, filed with the SEC, the company emphasized its leadership in cancer therapy. It maintains global strategic alliances with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for various products. Recently, the company ended its manufacturing partnership with Cellares to streamline production. It reaches patients through direct sales channels and partnerships with global distributors.

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