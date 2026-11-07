Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie

Bristol-Myers Squibb ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083

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07.11.2026 15:37:02

Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Vertex: Which Pharma Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors choosing between Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) must decide between a steady value play and a high-growth innovator as they look toward 2027.

Bristol Myers Squibb operates as a diversified drug manufacturer with a vast global infrastructure and several blockbuster treatments. Vertex Pharmaceuticals acts as a focused biotechnology leader, using advanced science to create near-monopolies in specific disease niches. This comparison explores their financial health and risk profiles to determine which fits your investment strategy.

Bristol Myers Squibb develops and delivers medicines for serious conditions, specifically in the fields of oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. The company sells its products mainly to wholesalers, distributors, and specialty pharmacies, while maintaining key alliances with partners like BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) for global strategic collaborations. It also holds an agreement with the U.S. government to provide certain medications, such as Eliquis, to the Medicaid program.

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