Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is a large, well-respected pharmaceutical company. It traces its history back to the mid-1800s. Right now, the company's portfolio of newer drugs, which it calls its "growth portfolio", just generated nearly $7.7 billion in revenue in a single quarter. That's a 12% increase over the same quarter in 2025. But is the stock worth buying? The risk/reward balance looks tilted toward reward for all but the most conservative investors. Here's why.

The success Bristol Myers Squibb is having with its growth portfolio clearly indicates that this pharmaceutical giant hasn't lost its mojo. But investors are still downbeat on the stock (more on this below). So the dividend yield is a lofty 4.3%. The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) yields roughly 1.1%, the average healthcare stock yields 1.3%, and the average drug stock yields 1.3%. That above-market and industry yield will likely be very enticing to long-term dividend investors. Meanwhile, the roughly 55% dividend payout ratio leaves ample room for adversity and should mollify all but the most conservative income lovers.

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