Bristol parking wars: Greens gear up for fight with drivers over pavement ban on cars
The party has plans to prevent cars from hogging the city’s walkways, but expect a backlash from motoristsIsmail Mohammad pushes a buggy down the centre of a narrow road in east Bristol. His two sons stay close as vehicles could come from either direction at any moment. “There are cars [parked] on the pavement. We have to go on the road,” says Mohammad as he hurries to the boys’ primary school in Easton. “It’s dangerous because cars sometimes come fast through here.”This is the daily gauntlet run by parents of young children and by disabled people in many parts of the inner city, where tightly packed Victorian streets struggle to accommodate lines of parked cars, camper vans and ever-expanding SUVs. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
