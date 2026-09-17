Bristow Group Director Truelove Sells 3,500 Shares for $161,000

Brian D. Truelove, Director at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), sold 3,500 shares of common stock on Sept. 1, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($45.87); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($45.35).

Bristow Group is a leading provider of essential aviation infrastructure for the global offshore energy sector, operating a fleet of helicopters and supporting services across multiple continents. With approximately 3,660 employees and TTM revenues of $1.6 billion, the company maintains a strategic market position serving mission-critical transportation and emergency response needs for energy operators and government clients. The company's competitive advantages include its established operational presence in key offshore energy regions, specialized expertise in vertical flight operations, and integrated service offerings that address complex customer requirements.

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