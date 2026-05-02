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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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02.05.2026 09:00:19
Britain pioneered the comfortable retirement - but that golden age is coming to an end | Helen McCarthy
The once inexorable rise in retiree living standards since the second world war has broken down. Can we keep the dream alive for future generations?When you think of retirement, what comes to mind? Perhaps it is images of older people enjoying a well-deserved period of leisure and comfort in the final stretch of their lives. Cruise ships, garden centres, golf clubs and bungalows by the sea. The truth is that this image is now, in large part, the artefact of a bygone age. A long and comfortable retirement starting at 60 or 65 is beginning to look like a collective social experience whose moment has passed. The political and economic forces it relied upon appear to have run their course – and it’s time to start thinking about what comes next. Retirement in Britain has a surprisingly short history, underpinned by dramatic improvements in older people’s quality of life over the past 50 years. Large public and private bureaucracies first started to enrol long-serving employees into pension schemes from the mid-19th century. In 1909, Britain was the first country to pioneer an old age pension, funded by the state and targeting the poorest, who could claim it from the age of 70. But it was only after the second world war that a period of leisured old age become an ordinary expectation for most British workers.Helen McCarthy is a historian and the author of Double Lives: A History of Working Motherhood Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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