Britain’s growing dormant cash pile set to be a windfall for charities

The government is expanding a scheme that channels unclaimed money to good causes Unclaimed insurance payouts, pensions and shares will soon be used to fund charities in a move that could collect up to £880m from lost and forgotten accounts. Next month will see the first of a series of significant changes to a government scheme which moves “dormant” money from financial institutions to the charity sector.The Reclaim Fund, set up in 2011 to distribute the cash from bank and building society accounts that have been left unclaimed for at least 15 years, will start targeting dormant pension benefits, insurance assets, collective scheme investments and shares in FTSE-listed companies from early next year. Continue reading...