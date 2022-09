Britain’s lowest-paid workers say finances have never been worse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Living Wage Foundation finds 78% of those polled say they are shorter of money than ever Almost 80% of the UK’s lowest-paid workers say they are now facing the toughest financial squeeze of their lifetimes, according to new research by the Living Wage Foundation.Liz Truss has averted a further increase in utility bills with her “energy price guarantee” – a radical measure that could cost taxpayers more than £100bn – but many poorer households are already struggling to make ends meet. Continue reading...