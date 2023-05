Britain’s nimby homeowners: do you really want your children living with you for ever? | Gaby Hinsliff

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The argument for housebuilding may be one voters don’t want to hear, but politicians of all stripes should be making it anywaySometimes a crisis best reveals itself in the small things. A pile of laundry, that by now you didn’t imagine you would still be doing; the sound of the front door opening in the early hours and adult footsteps creaking up the stairs.Living with frustrated twentysomething children who should probably have flown the nest long ago, but can’t afford to move out, is increasingly the norm for middle-aged parents. The Office for National Statistics confirmed this week that for the first time the majority of 20- to 24-year-olds in England and Wales are still living under the parental roof, with the number of so-called adult children up 14% in a decade.Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist Continue reading...