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11.04.2026 07:00:41
Britain's shadow workforce is paid as little as 65p an hour. Who cares for the carers? | Frances Ryan
Carer’s allowance turns 50 this year, but it’s no reflection of the labour of the millions who cook, clean and nurse behind closed doorsImagine your house is on fire, and when you dial 999 the call handler suggests you try putting the blaze out yourself. Resources are tight, you see, and demand high, and the service increasingly relies on volunteers. Or perhaps your child’s maths teacher is off sick. The headteacher texts and asks if you can leave work to explain algebra to the class. It’s your family, after all, so shouldn’t you be the one to help?The idea is ludicrous of course. And yet that’s exactly what is happening to the almost 6 million people in the UK who are unpaid carers for sick, disabled and older relatives. While we rightly wince at headlines of DIY dentistry and patients on NHS waiting lists crowdfunding for surgery, it has long been normalised for family to fill the gaping holes in the social care system.Frances Ryan is a Guardian columnist and the author of Who Wants Normal? Life Lessons from Disabled Women Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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