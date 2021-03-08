Britehorn Partners Advises Meridian Title Corporation on Acquisition by Armatage Capital

DENVER, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners served as exclusive investment banker to Meridian Title Corporation in its sale to Armatage Capital. This deal represents another successful transaction for Britehorn Partners in the title insurance sector. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1938, Meridian Title has 34 offices in Indiana and Michigan, and facilitates residential and commercial transactions across the country. The company works with real estate brokers, banks, attorneys, builders and individual home buyers and sellers to deliver streamlined and on-time closings for any type of real estate transaction.

"When we started the sale process, our goal was to find the right partner to continue the company's proud legacy of service to our clients and our family culture," said Mark Myers, outgoing CEO of Meridian Title. "We are grateful to the Britehorn Partners team, led by Brett Story, for identifying Armatage as the right buyer and guiding us to a successful transaction."

"I am very excited to get to work with the Meridian team and build upon the company's strong foundation and sterling reputation," said incoming CEO and Armatage principal, Randy Rempp, "We have evaluated countless businesses over the years and believe we have found the perfect acquisition in Meridian."

About Armatage Capital

Armatage Capital was founded in 2018 by Randy Rempp as an acquisition fund focused on creating the right ownership transition for business owners at the right time. Randy brings over a half decade of operating experience to the table and has a strong focus on positioning businesses for growth. He has partnered with a diverse group of successful investors. This team brings an entrepreneurial enthusiasm and expertise across a multitude of industries. For more information, please visit www.armatagecapital.com

About Britehorn Partners

Founded in 2013, Britehorn Partners is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions for middle-market clients with a specialty in finance & insurance, technology, telecom, consumer product and business service verticals. The Britehorn Partners team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For more information, visit www.britehorn.com.

