06.03.2024 12:26:19

British Airways to offer free in-flight use of messaging apps

Passengers on planes with wifi will be able to send and receive texts on apps such as WhatsApp for no costBritish Airways is to offer free instant messaging on most flights and a new app to allow customers to automatically book alternative travel in cases of disruption, as part of a £7bn overhaul to spruce up the national carrier.Passengers on planes with wifi – about 80% of the Heathrow fleet, plus all of the smaller Gatwick operation – will from next month be able to send texts on services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger free of charge during the flight. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc. 307,00 1,32% FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,73 2,88% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs) 3,73 4,78% International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX notierte zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen