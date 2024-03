British Airways to offer free in-flight use of messaging apps

Passengers on planes with wifi will be able to send and receive texts on apps such as WhatsApp for no costBritish Airways is to offer free instant messaging on most flights and a new app to allow customers to automatically book alternative travel in cases of disruption, as part of a £7bn overhaul to spruce up the national carrier.Passengers on planes with wifi – about 80% of the Heathrow fleet, plus all of the smaller Gatwick operation – will from next month be able to send texts on services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger free of charge during the flight. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel