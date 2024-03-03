|
03.03.2024 20:05:00
British American Tobacco: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There's no way to sugarcoat the trade-off being made by British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shareholders. You're getting a massive 9.7% dividend yield, but you are taking on a huge amount of risk for that outsize yield. The big problem is that there is no easy fix to what ails this cigarette giant. Still, it is making progress on key initiatives. Here's a quick look at British American Tobacco and whether it is a buy, sell, or hold.As its name implies, British American Tobacco makes tobacco products, mostly cigarettes. Smoking causes cancer and, broadly speaking, people are increasingly shunning the habit. That's the big story behind this stock and why investors have such a dour view of it that the dividend yield is getting close to double-digit territory.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BAT PLC (British American Tobacco)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 letztendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 bewegt sich mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen STOXX 50 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)