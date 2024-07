British American Tobacco: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It's not often that you see a 9% dividend yield. If that kind of cash income was sustainable, it would be an income investor's dream. Yet that's exactly what shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) seem to offer. Even after a brief run-up, shares still deliver a dividend yield of around 9%.Is it time to buy this dividend superstar?British American Tobacco sells cigarettes in 180 countries with brands including Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, and Rothmans. But in recent years, it has increasingly focused on smokeless products such as vapes and nicotine pouches. The goal is to achieve half of its revenue from smokeless products by 2035. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool