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09.04.2026 08:35:25

British American Tobacco Names Dragos Constantinescu CFO, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco PLC or BAT (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO) announced Thursday the appointment of Dragos Constantinescu as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from September 1.

Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until his appointment. Following this, Iqbal will continue in his role as Director, Digital & Information.

Constantinescu is currently serving as CEO of Asahi Europe & International, having been with Asahi Breweries since 2019. Prior to this, He spent 16 years at BAT, where he held senior finance and general management roles, including as General Manager, Central Europe North and Finance Director and General Manager, BAT Poland.

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive, stated, "Dragos joins the Management Board at an important stage in BAT's transformation. His international experience alongside a strong understanding of BAT will be key assets as we continue to focus on quality growth, the sustainable delivery of our mid-term growth algorithm and robust cash returns."

Constantinescu added that the British maker of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products has a clear transformation strategy and is building positive momentum in its transformation toward A Better Tomorrow.

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