British American Tobacco Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook Range, But Towards Lower End

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the BAT 2026 Capital Markets Day later on Tuesday, British American Tobacco PLC or BAT (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO) said it will outline BAT's Horizon 2030 ambitions and also demonstrate why it believes BAT is well positioned to deliver sustainable shareholder value in a growing global nicotine industry.

The tobacco and nicotine products company said it expects to grow New Category revenue by mid-teens through to 2030. It also expects New Category contribution margin to reach at least 30% by 2030.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company said it is on track to deliver towards the lower end of 3 to 5 percent revenue and 4 to 6 percent adjusted profit from operations growth guidance, with adjusted earnings per share growth towards the middle of its 5 to 8 percent growth range, all at constant rates.