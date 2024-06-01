|
01.06.2024 10:25:00
British American Tobacco Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Investors looking for high-yield dividend-paying stocks have likely come across British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and its 9.5% yield. However, a high yield does not necessarily mean the stock is a good investment.Let's take a closer look at the tobacco company, the safety of its dividend, and whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold.Cigarette smoking has been on the decline, especially in the U.S., for many years. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control released data that only 1-in-9 adults (11%) in the U.S. now smoke, an all-time low, down from 42% of adults in the mid-1960s.
