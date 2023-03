British Gas debt agents made third of all applications to force-fit prepay meters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Arvato, which fitted the meters in England and Wales, made 122,536 requests and had only 11 rejectedThe debt collection agency that force-fitted prepayment meters for vulnerable British Gas customers made a third of all warrant of entry applications in England and Wales last year, the Guardian can reveal.Arvato Financial Solutions, a company used by the energy supplier to pursue debts, made 122,536 applications to gain entry into homes last year – and had just 11 rejected. Continue reading...