British Gas hires more staff to deal with rising number of struggling customers

Company to beef up energy support fund as owner Centrica says profits will hit top end of City forecastsBritish Gas said it hiring more people to deal with a rise in the number of distressed customers who are struggling to cope with soaring energy bills, as its owner, Centrica, predicted annual profits this year will hit the top end of expectations.The company is to recruit another 500 people to field calls from the growing number of people who are facing higher energy bills at a time when the wider cost of living is outpacing wage growth, piling pressure on household budgets. Continue reading...