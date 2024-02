British Gas launches fixed-rate energy deal offering 12% saving on price cap

Price Promise tariff gives discount on current cap and guarantees to be at least £1 per fuel under April oneBritish Gas has launched a fixed -rate gas and electricity deal that offers a 12% saving over most existing price-capped tariffs, adding a new choice to the hard-to-navigate home energy market.For the past two winters, consumers have largely been spared having to seek out the cheapest deal, because, in almost all cases, it was their supplier’s price cap-protected standard tariff. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel